IDEX Reaches Market Cap of $5.33 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $4,198.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.01191086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,010,210 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

