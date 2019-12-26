IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Tops $109.30 on Exchanges

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 69.8% higher against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $218,608.00 and $1,169.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for approximately $109.30 or 0.01485045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.05959479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001857 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023408 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

