IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.33.

IAC opened at $246.57 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $168.57 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.19.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.37, for a total transaction of $434,740.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,860. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

