Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $25.84 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.84.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HUN. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,317 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $18,859,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 37.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,093,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 838,161 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 44.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 767,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,858,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 600,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 19.46%.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
