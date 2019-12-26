Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.26

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and traded as high as $33.70. Home Capital Group shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 134,100 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCG shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$116.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.10 million. Analysts predict that Home Capital Group Inc will post 3.1509542 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

