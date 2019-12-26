HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.55

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.55 and traded as high as $37.95. HNI shares last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 9,548 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HNI. ValuEngine cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.30 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HNI Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $788,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,966.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock worth $874,401 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in HNI by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HNI by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

