Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSKA. Raymond James cut Heska from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $96.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.57 million, a PE ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 8.52. Heska has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Heska had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,503,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heska by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 448,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Heska by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

