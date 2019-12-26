Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In related news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HFWA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. 2,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

