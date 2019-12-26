Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.27

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.27 and traded as high as $48.33. Herbalife Nutrition shares last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 28,509 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 60.5% in the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 9,738,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,951,000 after buying an additional 1,048,235 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 14.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,822,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,528,000 after buying an additional 480,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,327,000 after buying an additional 323,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 173.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,782 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

