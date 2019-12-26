Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.27

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.27 and traded as high as $48.33. Herbalife Nutrition shares last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 28,509 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 60.5% in the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 9,738,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,951,000 after buying an additional 1,048,235 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 14.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,822,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,528,000 after buying an additional 480,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,327,000 after buying an additional 323,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 173.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,782 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.
