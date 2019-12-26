Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 32,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $623.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

