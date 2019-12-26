HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $479.56 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $479.56 million and $192,608.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00022650 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001306 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000837 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00052024 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.