Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $22.51 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and OKEx. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00182724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.01232924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025827 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119196 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,512,828,294 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.