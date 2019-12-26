Head-To-Head Survey: Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) versus Community First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CFBI)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Southern Banc and Community First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Banc and Community First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.65 million 1.28 $460,000.00 N/A N/A Community First Bancshares $16.20 million 5.23 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

Southern Banc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Community First Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Southern Banc has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community First Bancshares has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and Community First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 8.12% 3.99% 0.47% Community First Bancshares 1.14% 0.24% 0.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern Banc beats Community First Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through its main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; and loan production offices in Watkinsville and Braselton, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

