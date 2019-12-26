Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Tops $30.01 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $30.01 million and approximately $26.46 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013914 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, TradeOgre, BitForex and KuCoin. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 29,706,480 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinall, Bisq, Hotbit, LBank, KuCoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

