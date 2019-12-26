Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEF. TheStreet raised Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Greif stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. Greif has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Greif by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Greif by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Greif by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Greif by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 109.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

