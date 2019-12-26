GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in GreenSky by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,284,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,092,000 after acquiring an additional 161,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 1,418.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,223 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP raised its holdings in GreenSky by 45.8% during the second quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in GreenSky by 68.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,270,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 517,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,408. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 131.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.19.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The business had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.