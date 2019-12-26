GreenMed 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.01230420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00118897 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

