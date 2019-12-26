Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPK. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

GPK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 649,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,767. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 163,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

