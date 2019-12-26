Graphcoin (GRPH) Trading Up 55.1% Over Last 7 Days

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00643608 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000234 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001059 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

