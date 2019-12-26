Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Granite City Food & Brewery Ltd (OTCMKTS:GCFB) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.02. Granite City Food & Brewery shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 42,482 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

Granite City Food & Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCFB)

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes.

