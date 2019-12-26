Global Blood Therapeutics’ (GBT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $81.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.71. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $81.76.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 30,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $2,297,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $73,554.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,554.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,788 shares of company stock worth $7,315,689. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,775,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 485,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,707,000 after purchasing an additional 572,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 392,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.