Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $103.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,835,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after buying an additional 354,014 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,348,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,419,000 after buying an additional 492,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,604,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 366,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.70. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.