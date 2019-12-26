Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd (NYSE:GCV) Shares Down 0.2%

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 51,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 31,359 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 198,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69,647 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 48,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

