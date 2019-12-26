Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Futura Medical (LON:FUM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of FUM stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.67. Futura Medical has a 1-year low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 47.90 ($0.63).

Get Futura Medical alerts:

In related news, insider James Henry Barder sold 66,500 shares of Futura Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £19,285 ($25,368.32).

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.