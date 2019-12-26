Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.55

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.55 and traded as high as $17.71. Fulton Financial shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 11,257 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FULT. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.21 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

