Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $22.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. 16,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,110. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.97%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 395.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

