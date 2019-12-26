Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $10.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

FBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

FBIO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. 371,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.33. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth about $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

