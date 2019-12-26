First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.93

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 47269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3039 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 3,556.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 185.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FGD)

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

