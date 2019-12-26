First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on THFF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

THFF stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $46.29. 7,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $629.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

