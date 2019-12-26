Financial Review: Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) versus ASML (OTCMKTS:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ASML has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.9% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ASML and Atlas Copco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 0 5 7 0 2.58 Atlas Copco 0 0 1 0 3.00

ASML currently has a consensus price target of $300.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. Given ASML’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ASML is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

Dividends

ASML pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ASML pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Copco pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ASML has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASML and Atlas Copco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $12.92 billion 9.61 $3.06 billion $7.18 41.08 Atlas Copco $4.68 billion 2.29 $520.14 million $1.24 20.57

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Copco. Atlas Copco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASML, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASML and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 22.15% 20.42% 11.87% Atlas Copco 11.96% 21.11% 8.39%

Summary

ASML beats Atlas Copco on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications. The company offers TWINSCAN N)XT (DUV) systems for imaging wafers, which consists of systems that operate at a specific wavelength of the light source, such as i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride. It also provides TWINSCAN NXE (EUV) lithography systems, which are equipped with new EUV light source technology and a new optical technology that uses reflective mirrors rather than the traditional lenses; and scanner products with a applications portfolio of software and metrology and inspection products. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves. The company also provides heat transfer products, including air heat exchangers; exhaust gas economizers, and oil/gas-fired composite steam and steam boilers; burners; oil/gas-fired hot water and thermal, and waste heat recovery heaters; plate and tubular heat exchangers; and scraped surface heat exchangers. In addition, it offers separation products comprising cylindrical filter baskets and filtering elements; decanters and separators; evaporation systems; filters and strainers; and membrane and pump control systems. Further, the company provides process solutions consisting of ballast water, brewery, bulk, desalination, edible oil, exhaust gas cleaning, filling, fresh water, fuel conditioning, marine exhaust gas, olive oil, protein, refrigeration, safety, and thermal solutions. It serves the biotech and pharmaceuticals, energy, chemicals,food, dairy, beverage, home and personal care, HVAC, machinery and manufacturing, marine and transportation, mining, minerals, pigment, pulp and paper, refrigeration, semiconductor and electronics, steel, and water and waste treatment industries. The company was formerly known as AB Separator and changed its name to Alfa Laval AB (publ) in 1963. Alfa Laval AB (publ) was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

