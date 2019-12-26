Fat Prophets G P F Ordinary Units FP Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:FPP)

Fat Prophets G P F Ordinary Units FP (ASX:FPP) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.98. Fat Prophets G P F Ordinary Units FP has a twelve month low of A$0.08 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of A$1.22 ($0.87).
About Fat Prophets G P F Ordinary Units FP
