EXMR FDN Trading Up 10.7% This Week (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $29,592.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00010818 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.56 or 0.05960916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029722 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023848 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.