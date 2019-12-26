Evercore ISI Reiterates Hold Rating for Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $117.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Allstate has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $113.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Allstate by 19.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.