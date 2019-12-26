EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0033

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $64,059.00 and approximately $5,970.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00181083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.01197035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000599 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

