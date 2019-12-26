Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $56.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $126,216.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,279,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $107,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,649 shares of company stock worth $2,710,884. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Essent Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Essent Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,092. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

