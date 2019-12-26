Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 30.1% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,852,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,483,000 after acquiring an additional 642,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

