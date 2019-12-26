Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.20 ($18.84).

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.75 ($19.48) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €14.20 ($16.51) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.10 ($17.56) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI remained flat at $€14.01 ($16.29) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a one year low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a one year high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion and a PE ratio of 20.67.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.