Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.76

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $7.15. Enerplus shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 38,165 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 132.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 2,753.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 911,079 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

