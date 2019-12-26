Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.70

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.70 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 2028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endava PLC – will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth about $4,060,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 15.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 111.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 46.5% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 311,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 98,792 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

