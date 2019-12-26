EncryptoTel [WAVES] Reaches Market Cap of $123,035.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $123,035.00 and $194.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00183028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.01231640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119421 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

