Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,618,794.50 in Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,618,794.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,560,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,103,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $27,023,350.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $1,312,151.40.

On Friday, December 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,038 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $23,313,665.70.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total transaction of $25,151,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 48,953 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $5,752,467.03.

On Monday, November 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,318 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total transaction of $12,855,796.80.

On Thursday, November 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $12,465,516.96.

On Monday, November 18th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 100 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $11,407.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,918 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $19,835,347.90.

NYSE LLY opened at $131.11 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 218.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,308,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,947 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5,612.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,591,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,537 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,403,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.