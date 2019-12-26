Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Receives $20.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $196,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 177,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.