Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.94

Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and traded as low as $33.59. Dollarama shares last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 253 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLMAF. CIBC set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins set a $48.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

