DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $70,041.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $70,041.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00557398 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000775 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,219,766 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

