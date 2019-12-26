Digital Fantasy Sports Price Reaches $0.0451 on Top Exchanges (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

