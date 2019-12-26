Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.17

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $2.78. Digirad shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 5,019 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Digirad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter. Digirad had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 20,293 shares of Digirad stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $64,734.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digirad stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.81% of Digirad at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Digirad Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

