Denarius (D) Market Cap Hits $583,572.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for about $0.0849 or 0.00001166 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $583,572.00 and approximately $648.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 143.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,871,026 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.