DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBSDY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

DBSDY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $76.70. 19,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $83.43. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

