Datacoin (DTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $23,129.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $23,129.00 and $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004735 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001319 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000835 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

