Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.85

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.85 and traded as high as $9.61. Danaos shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 2,080 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $223.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $111.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Danaos stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

